Women's health at every age, stage and season in life

The reality is that women are more likely to experience stress and anxiety than men over their lifetimes, which puts their health at risk.

That's one reason why Regence BlueCross BlueShield's charitable arm is sponsoring a virtual Community Conversation with the American Heart Association.

This panel discussion will focus on women's health and reducing risk at every age, stage and season in life.

Kim Frost, with Regence, says there are unique life stages for women that often amplify the stress, things like during and after pregnancy.

In addition, 60 percent of caregivers in the sandwich generation are women, meaning they are taking care of their parents and children at the same time as juggling jobs and careers.

During these demanding times, women often feel unable to prioritize their personal health.

Kim says, "At Regence, we understand that stress often impacts women at a greater level, it increases their health risks during each life stage, especially for heart disease…which remains the leading cause of death for women nationwide and in Utah."

That fact is among the reasons why Regence's charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is focused on supporting resilient children and families and enabling healthy and connected aging.

The foundation aims to help sustain women through their life stages through investments and sponsorships in Utah.

They are sponsoring a virtual Community Conversation about women's life stages, stress and health with the American Heart Association on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

It's open to the public, and you can register here.

