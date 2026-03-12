Womens' health needs change in the 20s and 30s, 40s and 50s and beyond

Women's health needs change as they age through their 20s and 30s and then again through their 40s and 50s.

Dr. Mary Tipton, with CommonSpirit, joined us with women's health through the years.

She says in their 20s and 30s, women should really focus on establishing strong preventive care habits.

This includes regular check-ups with a primary care physician to screen for potential issues, assess risks, and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Key screenings during these decades include cervical cancer screenings, typically starting at age 21, and regular blood pressure and cholesterol checks.

Sexually active women should also be screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea. It's important for young women to prioritize this preventive care.

CommonSpirit's women's health centers offer comprehensive primary care services tailored to this age group, focusing on education around healthy lifestyle choices, contraception, and early disease detection.

Dr. Tipton says in the 40s and 50s are a pivotal time for women's health, often marked by perimenopause and menopause, which bring a new set of health considerations.

Falling estrogen levels can impact bone density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis, and also influence cardiovascular health.

Women may also experience symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and changes in sleep.

Additionally, screenings for certain cancers become even more critical, with mammograms generally recommended to start annually from age 40 or 45, and colorectal cancer screenings typically beginning at age 45.

Dr. Tipton says CommonSpirit is deeply committed to supporting women through midlife by offering comprehensive, individualized care.

They have a variety of specialists who can address hormonal changes, bone health, heart health, and mental well-being.

They provide various treatment options, from lifestyle modifications to hormone replacement therapy, all tailored to each woman's unique needs.

Dr. Tipton says, "We also emphasize patient education, ensuring women feel empowered and informed."

