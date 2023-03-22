Women’s History Month 2023

Utah Valley University is committed to honoring and supporting woman who want to further their education.

Their Women’s Success Center provides success coaching, which connects students to existing resources and support including access to accredited childcare on campus at the Wee Care Center.

A scholarship program is designed to address the number one reason why students don’t persist: financial concerns.

They served approximately 900 students last fall.

Rachel Lund, Senior Director, UVU Women’s Success Center, joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton on 'The PLACE' to discuss the services that address the whole student.

"UVU offers family-friendly policies and practices," she said, "As well as initiatives that impact hiring, retaining, and advancing women employees and leaders."

Today, women are an instrumental part of the success at Utah Valley University (UVU). So the campus is celebrating as part of Women's History Month.

Here's a timeline of American history and woman's history from the UVU website.

1772: Salem College established

1870: First woman votes in the U.S.

1871: First female college president in the U.S.

1904: Utah’s first female full professor

1972: Title IX passed

1981-1982: More bachelor's degrees granted to women

1995: Utah’s first woman college president

2018: Astrid S. Tuminez becomes UVU's seventh president

2022: More women enrolled at UVU than men

