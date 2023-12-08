Wondering what to watch from your couch this weekend? Here are options!

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews some of the shows you can binge from your couch this cold winter weekend.

Streaming on Peacock... Melissa McCarthy and Pappa Essideu star in the Christmas fantasy "Genie." In this fairy-tale comedy, a workaholic enlists the aid of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Tony says, "'Genie' is a bland Christmas story that tries to capture a feeling of warmth and family, but never achieves its goal." He gives it a D and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Netflix is the action comedy series "Obliterated." After an elite special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake and the real atomic weapon is about to be activated. Tony says, "'Obliterated' is a wickedly funny and over the top, rollicking high-speed adult comedy that pulls out all the stops." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on BritBox is the biopic "Archie" which explores the life of actor Cary Grant. Based on ex-wife Dyan Cannon's memoir, this four-part drama depicts the life of Hollywood leading man, Archibald Leach, who became known as Cary Grant. Tony says, "'Archie' is a moving and thoughtful exploration into the life of a man the world thought it knew. Beautifully acted and filmed, "Archie" is a must-see series." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

