wood.ash.rye is a chef-driven, award-winning 4-star restaurant in St. George

wood.ash.rye is a chef driven, award winning, 4-star restaurant located in the heart of downtown St. George inside The Advenire, Autograph Collection Hotel.

Chef de Cuisine Doug Gerpheide as well as Shon Foster, Director of Food & Beverage at PEG Hospitality group joined us with more.

They say the dishes at wood.ash.rye rotate with the season and hint at Southern Utah's pioneering dining roots and hearty fare.

The culinary team sources ingredients from as many regional farmers, creameries, and purveyors as possible, the menu is an elevated yet rustic culinary balance that highlights the abundance of the Beehive state.

wood.ash.rye's famous laminated biscuits, hand-cut pastas, and mouthwatering desserts are all made from scratch in their onsite bakery.

The Advenire, part of Marriott's prestigious Autograph Collection, is Greater Zion's first and only four-star, full service, luxury boutique hotel.

Providing world-class amenities, service and dining in a modern 'pioneer-chic' setting, The Advenire is a one-of-a-kind hotel catering to outdoor enthusiasts, leisure travelers and the local community.

The Advenire offers bike valet service for its two-wheeled hotel and restaurant guests making it the ideal stop off for the adventure and leisure cyclists.

The Advenire, a thoughtfully curated 60 room boutique hotel is centered in Greater Zion, in the heart of St. George's Historic District, minutes from the country's most popular national parks and attractions including Zion National Park, Snow Canyon and Sand Hollow State Park.

For more information pleaseclick here.

Chef Gerpheide also prepared a recipe for us:

Pork Belly Watermelon

Servings: 10-12

Cooking Time: 8 hours

Prepare in advance:

1. Screaming “O” Sauce

2. WAR sambal

3. Chorizo seasoning

4. Togarashi aioli

5. Malay BBQ sauce

1. Season 3lbs of pork belly with chorizo spice and smoke at 250 degrees F for 4 hours. Wrap in saran wrap and foil and cook another 3-4 hours until tender. Once cooked, press and cool.

2. Cut whole watermelon into one-inch cubes and place into storage container.

3. Place cut watermelon in a bowl with Screaming “O” Sauce.

4. Heat oil to 350 degrees and add 4-6 pieces of pork belly and fry until lightly crispy. Remove & toss with Malay sauce.

5. Place in bowl, stacking atop watermelon, togarashi aioli, and Screaming “O” Sauce.

6. Complete dish by placing 3-4 additional watermelon cubes on top of the pork belly and garnish with WAR sambal & crispy shallots.

Screaming “O” Sauce

1 cup low sodium soy

½ cup ponzu

1 Tablespoon agave

2 Teaspoons sesame oil

3 Tablespoons sugar

¼ cup Siracha

Combine all ingredients into small bowl

WAR Sambal

4 cups thinly sliced green onion

3 cups roughly chopped

cilantro

¼ cup blanched garlic

2 cups finely minced fresh Thai chilis

Combine all ingredients into small bowl

Togarashi Aioli

2 cups mayo

2 tsp Togarashi

1 tbsp sweet soy

Combine all ingredients into a small bowl

Chorizo seasoning

2 cups paprika

¾ cup ancho powder

¾ cup salt

¼ cup garlic powder

3 Tablespoons black pepper

3 Tablespoons coriander

2 Tablespoons chipotle powder

2 Tablespoons cumin

7 cloves

10 bay leaves

Combine all ingredients into small bowl

Malay sauce

¼ cup siracha

1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

1 Tablespoon oyster sauce

2 Tablespoons white sugar

2 Tablespoons ponzu sauce

6 Tablespoons ketchup

2 Teaspoons sesame oil