Woodward Park City is a year-round, 125-acre sports destination

Woodward Park City is a year-round action sports destination.

The 125-acre campus includes an Action Sports Hub, Mountain Park, and Outdoor Action Sports Parks.

The all-season campus provides athletes of all ages with the opportunity to train, ride, and level up.

Indoor and outdoor spaces include lift-served biking and snow ports, concrete parks, pump track, indoor skate parks, parkour zones, and snow tubing for action sports athletes to learn, play, and train.

That's important because Winter can lead to sedentary habits due to shorter days and cold temperatures, increasing risks of obesity and related health issues.

Miguel Rovira, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says keeping kids active during winter is vital for both their physical and mental health and sets them up for lifelong healthy habits and emotional resilience.

He says, by participating in activities at Woodward Park City, children become part of a vibrant, supportive community that values health, wellness, and personal growth.

To get your kids involved, you can visit Woodwardparkcity.com.

Woodward offers a Mountain Park Winter and Summer Season Pass as well as All Access Memberships (the Flagship Woodward Park City offering) and day access.

Woodward Park City summer and winter camps are available, as well as multi-week programs.

They also offer Play Forever Fridays with the Play Forever Foundation, and the next one is January 30, 2026. You can try Woodward out for just $35. This is a great day for families to try Woodward Park City and proceeds go back to the community because the money benefits local charities and organizations.