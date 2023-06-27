World-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill is performing in Utah

Emmet Cahill has been called "Ireland's Most Exciting Young Tenor" and has been touring North America for 11 years as lead singer of PBS Phenomenon Celtic Thunder.

He's performed in more than 80 cities and 39 states across the country and is now in Utah!

Concert information:

Thursday June 29, 2023 @7pm

Weber State University, Ogden

Friday June 30, 2023 @7pm

Murray Performing Arts Center, Murray High School

Saturday July 1, 2023 @7:30pm

The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Emmet has also been invited to sing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Sunday, June 2, 2023.

You can get tickets at Emmetcahill.com.

