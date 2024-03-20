Utah mom shares journey of raising son with Down Syndrome

March 21st is the day everyone around the globe comes together to bring awareness and educate the world by promoting inclusion, encouraging advocacy, and supporting the well-being of those living with Down syndrome.

This date numerically is 3-21 which signifies the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Wendy Hooton, a local mom and author wrote and published a book called “Big People Don't Pee in the Park- A Mother and Son’s Journey with Down Syndrome.”

"It is the story of my extraordinary son and the extra chromosome he surprised me with at his birth thirty-three years ago." Wendy says. "I had a difficult start into motherhood as I tried to process all the emotions I was experiencing, but it didn’t take long for me to realize I had a son who would love me unconditionally."

Wendy says her intent in writing the book is to share with new parents that any emotions they may be feeling are valid while giving them a glimpse into the amazing life they are in for. To help these parents and to educate readers, she wrote it using humor while revealing true accounts of circumstances they have experienced and overcome.

You can order Wendy's book here.