World Trade Center Utah at the One Utah Summit

The World Trade Center Utah is one of many companies coming together for the One Utah Summit on May 10, 2022, at The Grand America.

The World Trade Center Utah mission is to support Utah businesses and they do so by accelerating growth for Utah companies through their global networks, programs, and services.

Today’s global economy provides opportunities for Utah businesses and The World Trade Center is constantly working to elevate Utah's global status.

The One Utah Summit is Governor Spencer Cox’s bi-annual super summit.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on may 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com