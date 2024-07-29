World's Best Corndogs food truck

Watch Now
World's Best Corndogs
The World's Best Corndogs is truly a "corny" love story.
World's Best Corndogs is a mobile food truck business in Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada.

Co-Owners Russ and Denice opened World's Best Corndogs on April 26th, 2013…and were married two days later on April 28th!

Russ fell in love with corndogs around the same time he met Denice and Denice instantly fell in love with Russ' corndogs and it was only natural she then fell in love with Russ.

The two have created a "Corndog family" with 11 franchise territories in 4 states.

Their current franchise owners are all past employees. For more information go to worldsbestcorndogs.com and click on the "Big Dreams...Join Us" tab for more about franchising.

