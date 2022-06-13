Watch
Would you believe you could go tubing in Park City in the summer? You can!

You can enjoy a full day of fun at the Utah Olympic Park.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 15:39:41-04

Tubing is only a winter activity when there's snow, right? Wrong!

You can to extreme tubing all summer long at the Utah Olympic Park.

They recommend buying a Gold Pass which means three-and-a-half hours of unlimited use of Alpine Slide, Extreme Tubing, Extreme Zip, Freestyle Zip, Discovery Course, Canyon Course, Summit Course, Drop Tower, Airbag Jumps + Scenic Chairlifts for your scheduled session.

There are also free things to do at the Utah Olympic Park. You can visit museums and watch athletes train.

Utah Olympic Park is open every day from 9:30am to 6pm. To buy your tickets and to learn more visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

