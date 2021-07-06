Watch
Wow your guests and make your next party pop!

Alpha-Lit &amp; Pop Park City take your party to the next level.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 06, 2021
If you want to really make your next party or event memorable, there are two companies who can help you take it to the next level!

Alpha-Lit and Pop Park City decorated our set to celebrate the show's return to one-hour and our 6th Birthday!

Alpha-Lit offers the highest quality marquee letters to customize your event in lights. For more information visit them on Instagram @alphalitslc or at alphalitletters.com.

Pop Park City brings pops of fun to your events with hand-lettered balloons, balloon installations, event rentals and more!

Visit them at popparkcity.com and on Instagram @popparkcity.

