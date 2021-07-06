Wow your guests and make your next party pop!

If you want to really make your next party or event memorable, there are two companies who can help you take it to the next level!

Alpha-Lit and Pop Park City decorated our set to celebrate the show's return to one-hour and our 6th Birthday!

Alpha-Lit offers the highest quality marquee letters to customize your event in lights. For more information visit them on Instagram @alphalitslc or at alphalitletters.com.

Pop Park City brings pops of fun to your events with hand-lettered balloons, balloon installations, event rentals and more!

Visit them at popparkcity.com and on Instagram @popparkcity.