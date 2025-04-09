"Yap Trapping": A hidden dating pitfall and what you can do about it.

Have you heard the term "Yap Trapping"? It's when someone spends the entire time on a date taking about themselves and doesn't let you get a word in?

Up to 50-percent of people say they've been on a date with someone who just won't shut up about themselves.

Kristin Sokol joined us with the hidden dating pitfall and what you can do about it.

She says most some of the time it can be because of first date jitters.

She recommends that you can softly touch your date to get their attention and "interrupt" them.

Kristin says you could say something like "time out" or "I'd love to share my experience with you".

Kristin also says you can also interject a little bit of play into the conversation with conversation cards, pick-up sticks or even jacks..

Kristin is a science and research based, dating strategy expert who focuses on helping singles over 35.

She's been working in the field for the last 20 years and does a "Barbie Does Dating" Podcast as well as the Wasatch Singles Mingle Facebook group. They do fun events and some of them are free.

You can also find her on Instagram @KristinSokol.

