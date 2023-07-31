Watch Now
Yonutz is debuting a new product to keep you cool during the summer heat

Yonutz SMASHED Ice Cream and Create Yo! Own Menu
Yonutz and smashed ice cream donuts are the perfect treat for summer.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 15:26:18-04

Yonutz has you covered during this heatwave with the debut of its Yonutz SMASHED Ice Cream and Create Yo! Own menu!

The owner of Yonutz in Orem, Austin Waddoups, joined us with the latest SMASHED Ice Cream menu, featuring 12 unique and whimsical creations.

Each one begins with a generous scoop of ice cream, which is then smased with your favorite treats.

You can choose from marshmallows, to cookie crumbles to syrups and more.

Adding to the fun, guests can unleash their creativity with the Create Yo! Own SMASHED Donuts, Milkshakes and Ice Cream menu and personalize their creations with toppings, mix-ins, and drizzles.

You can learn more at yonutz.com.

