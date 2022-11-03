Watch Now
You are invited to a FREE Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

"Day of the Dead"
You haven't missed all of the Day of the Dead celebrations... this one is Saturday 11.5.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 03, 2022
You are invited to the Annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at The Shops at Riverwoods on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

This is a free family-friendly event that celebrates life and remembering those who are no longer with us.

Day of the Dead or Dia de los Meurtos is a Latin American holiday that celebrates in happiness rather than mourning.

Jessica Corrale, co-founder of Latina Social Club, says it's one of her favorite celebrations of the entire year.

She says the event will feature music and cultural performances, kids' actitvities, a market place, giveaways, community altars and more.

