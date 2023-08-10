Watch Now
You are invited to celebrate International Tiki Day with a pinup contest

What is a pinup girl?
You're invited to celebrate International Tiki Day at Flanker with a Pinup Girl contest.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 16:08:19-04

Flanker SLC is celebrating International Tiki Day with an unforgettable lineup of fun events including a pinup girl contest, live music by rockabilly band Lean Canteen and the best beats from DJ NixBeat.

What does being a pin-up girl mean? Beginning in the 1940s pinning up pictures of glamorous models and actresses became popular and the term was born.

Sip on exotic tiki cocktails, savor amazing food, and celebrate Don Ho's birthday in style.

Don't miss this tropical extravaganza of culture, flavor, and fun!

You can sign up and learn more at flankerslc.com.

