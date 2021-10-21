You are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications

Crush The Crisis is a medication take back event that invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medication.

MountainStar Healthcare hospitals partner with local law enforcement agencies to host the take back event. It aligns with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It's happening Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a majority of Mountain Star Healthcare hospitals across Utah including:



Cache Valley Hospital - Logan

Lakeview Hospital - Bountiful

Mountain View Hospital - Payson

St. Mark's Hospital - Millcreek/ Salt Lake City

Timpanogos Regional Hospital - Orem

You can dispose of tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). However, any medications are accepted. They will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids.

Opioid misuse is a public health crisis in the United States. COVID-19 has exacerbated the opioid epidemic, and the effort to crush the crisis is now more important than ever.

Last year, MountainStar Healthcare hospitals collected 320 pounds of prescription medication during the Crush The Crisis event.

MountainStar Healthcare is doing other things to combat the opioid crisis as well including approaching pain management differently in Emergency Rooms... through Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) and Alternatives to Opioids (ALTO), i.e. different pain protocols, first-line therapies, etc. Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) is a multi-modal approach to pain management using pre, intra and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes.

HCA Healthcare's ESR programs have demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery and patient satisfaction.

Ogden Regional Medical Center offers the only inpatient residential treatment program for addiction services that is affiliated with a hospital in the State of Utah. The residential treatment program provides a level of care for patients after they successfully completed detox and are medically stable. To learn more about the program and others click here.\

And for more information about Crush The Crisis and the opioid epidemic, go to hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis.

