You are NOT alone - Live on Utah is here to help!

No matter what you're going through, there is help available and the most important thing to know about suicide is that it's preventable.

Live on Utah is empowering Utahns to have conversations about their mental health so that everyone turns into a suicide prevention ambassadors

JC Graham joined us in studio with ways to help someone who is having suicidal thoughts:

• If you know someone is at risk, make their environment safe.

• If you limit access or remove alcohol, guns, and pills the person at risk will be up to 80 percent less likely to attempt suicide.

• These conversations are intimidating. But you can become educated on what to say and how to say it through the Live On Playbook, found on the Live On Instagram page

The Live On Playbook is the first-of-its-kind suicide prevention course designed as 10 posts on Instagram that take less than 5 minutes each to complete.

The playbook is a free resource that is available to all individuals that teaches each of us to recognize warning signs, have difficult conversations, and learn about the resources that exist in our state.

In less than an hour you can earn a certification of completion and become a Live On suicide prevention ambassador.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 and follow them on Instagram @LiveOnUtah.

Remember, YOU are NOT alone.