You Are Not Alone: Mental health conditions are no one's fault

Rob Wesemann, NAMI Utah Executive Director says mental health condition are no one's fault.

Because of stigma, he says, many families are wrongly blamed for their loved one's difficulties. Such blame is devastating.

NAMI Utah is there to help families work through those feelings. They believe you are the expert in your own situation. They honor the fact that you and your loved ones are the best judges of what will and won't work in your situation.

No one expects you to become a perfect caregiver to someone with a mental illness.

Their goal is to help you develop a critical skill: be able to find what you need. NAMI Utah wants you to know where to find the information you need and how to find it when you need it.

Wesemann says mental health conditions are biological and can affect relationships at work, school and more.

For more information please visit namiut.org.