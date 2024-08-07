You asked for it, and they listened! West Shore Home is offering full bathroom remodeling

You asked, and they listened!

West Shore Home is now offering a full bathroom remodeling package.

General Manager John Casagrande says that means you can now have them remodel flooring, vanities, sinks, and toilets along with their exclusive shower and bath styles that you cannot find anywhere else.

The standard shower or bath remodeling package can be completed in as little as one day.

This full bathroom remodeling package can be completed in just 2-3 days, compared to a lot of companies that take two-to-three weeks.

And, everything will be handled from start to finish by West Shore employees. From the design consultation to scheduling, installation and any needed service issues.

Casagrande says at the beginning and end of each day, they'll communicate with the homeowner with progress updates, so the process is quick and efficient for the customer.

They also have the latest trends and all floors and vanities will match the showers and tubs.

And, all of the products have industry-leading warranties to provide peace of mind.

Right now West Shore Home has a special offer, free installation of your project. You can call 801-877-3299 or visit westshorehome.com/FullBath.

They also offer interest-free financing or low monthly payments to fit any budget.

