You can be a part of a "sea of pink" taking over Liberty Park

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer unites the community to fight back against breast cancer.

And this year, the walk is on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Liberty Park.

The walk starts at 9am from the center of the park. Afterward there are a bunch of great activities planned for the participants.

That includes a Wall of Hope to honor loved ones, a photo booth, and a special Survivor Tent.

There will also be onsite mammography services as well as referrals for those unable to get them done that day.

Because of COVID, online registration is encouraged ahead of time to avoid high-density points, but if people want to register at the walk they can do so starting at 7:30am.

They are also encouraging social distancing and participants must wear masks regardless of vaccination status. This will help to protect survivors and other immune-compromised participants.

The fight against breast cancer is critical this year — so join the movement and help fund a future free of breast cancer by visiting FOX13now.com/makingstrides. You can donate, fundraise and learn more about other activities.

Because of the funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the American Cancer Society is able to support women through their breast cancer journey with various programs, resources and research.

The American Cancer Society is available 24/7 to answer questions about a cancer diagnosis and treatment at 1-800-227-2345 and at cancer.org