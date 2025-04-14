You can become a DIY master at Board & Brush Creative Studio

Whether you're a seasoned crafter, or a total beginner, Board & Brush Creative Studio can guide you through creating personalized home decor masterpieces!

Owner Heidi Julian and Instructor Trinitie Czech joined us with one of the projects you can make at the studio.

They say they don't just teach you how to craft, they teach you how to appreciate the raw materials, like the beauty of wood complete with the knots, the different colors and textures.

Board & Brush offers public workshops, typically on Friday evenings, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

They also offer private parties for birthdays, bridal showers, bachelorette parties and team-building events.

You can choose from more than 900 projects, from personalized signs to home decor to seasonal items.

You can also select your stain and paint colors.

During the workshop you'll be led by an instructor who explains each step: from sanding and distressing, staining, applying, and painting your stencil to waxing your final project to make your piece glisten.

Once a month there are specialty workshops at Board and Brush, where you can create things like custom doormats and planter boxes.

You can also DIY at home with take-home kits and custom projects. Each kit has everything you need!

You can see a calendar of upcoming workshops and book your spot at boardandbrush.com/westjordan.

