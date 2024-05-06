You've got a friend in Get Away Today!

Jennifer Dunyon, Chief Operating Officer for Get Away Today, joined us to tell us why this is a great time to book vacations.

You can celebrate friendship at Pixar Fest at the Disneyland resort.

On select nights, the skies will light up with projections, colorful lasers and fireworks.

Debuting at Disney California Adventure Park, there's a new daytime parade filled with exciting floats featuring fan-favorite Pixar characters.

You will encounter Pixar Pals from "Inside Out", "The Incredibles", "Elemental" and more.

There's also limited-time merchandise, food and beverage offerings, festive decor and more.

Plan now to visit during celebrations like Pixar Fest, Halloween Time, Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and more.

By booking early, you'll be able to lock in low rates and get the best hotel availability.

Get Away Today has an interest-free Layaway Plan, you can book your 2024 Disneyland vacation for just $200 down. Make as many payments as you want, with final payment due nine days before check-in.

Get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area. Plus, the longer you stay the less you pay per day! With our Extra Day Free ticket, you'll get 5 days of fun for the price of 4 days. When you combine this offer with our 3rd, 4th or 5th night free offers, you can save even more! Package prices from around $2,150 for a family of four throughout the year!

You may also want to upgrade to a Park Hopper Ticket - with so much to see and do, you won't want to miss out on any of the fun! Park Hopper tickets give you the flexibility to

experience it all.

Add Genie+ to take your vacation to the next level! For just $30 per person, per day, you can save time in line at over 20 attractions and enjoy unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads each day. It's our most popular upgrade for a reason!

Get Away Today is also your go-to cruise expert. Whether you're looking to sail away to the Caribbean or explore Europe, they can help you find the perfect cruise at the very best price.

You can compare cruise lines, ships, sail date and more on their easy-to-use website.

And, you'll enjoy exclusive savings when you book with Get Away Today! Enjoy extra onboard credit, additional savings and more.

Get Away Today is your BEST FRIEND for your vacation! With easy online booking, travel expert support, flexible change and cancellation policies and their Best Price, Best Service Guarantee, they make vacations easy and stress-free.

You can visit getawaytoday.com to book now, or call 855-GET-AWAY.