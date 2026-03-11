You can celebrate the 100th birthdays of two of the architects of modern Jazz.

If you love Jazz music, you'll want to be in the audience of a concert on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Kingsbury Hall.

Acclaimed musician Emmet Cohen is bringing his ""Miles and Coltraine at 100" tour to Utah for one night only.

Cohen is the Downbeat pianist of the year for 2025 and will be performing with an all-star quintet as they celebrate the 100th birthdays of two architects of modern Jazz.

It's part of UtahPresents, which has a mission to bring the cultural richness of the world to Utah.

So far they've shared the talents of nearly 2,000 artists from 30 countries.

You can get tickets to the Emmet Cohen concert at utahpresents.org.