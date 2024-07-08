You can celebrate your birthday at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The PLACE got a very special birthday message delivered by Dusty, an African grey parrot who lives at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

The Aquarium is also celebrating a milestone in 2024 - their 25th Birthday. And, they have some super exciting events coming up in the next few weeks.

Shark Week is July 8-13, 2024 – 13! This is an amazing chance for visitors to learn more about sharks and the important role they play in the health of our oceans.

The first and only Nights Under Lights this summer will be July 13, 2024 and it will be a bigger, better and brighter show than ever with dazzling all-new effects and mesmerizing lights. It also features colorful stomp lights, a 360° Video Photo Booth, and a variety of delicious food from local food trucks.

Another exciting thing you won't want to miss is the brand new baby penguin that just hatched on June 4, 2024! You can see the baby in a playpen-like structure in the penguin habitat. It can't swim yet, but it can waddle around and integrate with the colony. But, baby penguins grow fast, so you won't have long to see it little.

You can celebrate your birthday at the Aquarium at Tuki's Island Play Center. You'll have two hours in a party room, with admission for up to 20 guests on the day of your party! You can also book any celebration or event at the Aquarium to take place in their Ocean's Ballroom or even outside on the plaza.

