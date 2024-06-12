You can create art worth displaying at Hawaii Fluid Art

Hawaii Fluid Art started as a way to help special needs children express themselves.

The art can be done by any skill level, there are no paintbrushes so every age can create their own painting.

One of the world's fastest growing franchises, Hawaii Fluid Art, has opened its first location in Utah.

Franchise owner Aaron Jensen joined us with a demonstration.

The experience is great for date nights, girls' night out and family time.

They offer their space for private events and public classes.

You can learn more at slc.hawaiifluidart.com.