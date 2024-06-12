Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You can create art worth displaying at Hawaii Fluid Art

You don't use a paintbrush to create this artwork
No art skills required!
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jun 12, 2024

Hawaii Fluid Art started as a way to help special needs children express themselves.

The art can be done by any skill level, there are no paintbrushes so every age can create their own painting.

One of the world's fastest growing franchises, Hawaii Fluid Art, has opened its first location in Utah.

Franchise owner Aaron Jensen joined us with a demonstration.

The experience is great for date nights, girls' night out and family time.

They offer their space for private events and public classes.

You can learn more at slc.hawaiifluidart.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere