You don't have to spend money on Halloween makeup.

There are staples you probably have in your kitchen that will be just as dramatic.

Fake Blood: corn syrup, cocoa powder, and red food coloring

Scar Wax: Vaseline, flour, and foundation

You can also use Elmer's glue and cotton balls and toilet paper to create a base to cut into for SFX.

You can learn more from Bella at IG: @i.bellx.