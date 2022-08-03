You can create the outdoor living space of your dreams with American Stone

We all know that Utah is in a drought, but that doesn't mean you can't have the yard of your dreams.

Jenny went to American Stone in Murray to talk about Xeriscaping and how it can improve a home's yard, and save water too.

Dan Thomas says American Stone has been owned by his family for decades and they will help people create the perfect outdoor space.

From stones, to cobbles and pebbles, to flagstone and pavers and even turf, American Stone has a big selection to choose from.

Dan says the pandemic taught a lot of people that they want to be at home with their families more, so they're paying more attention to their yards.

American Stone can help you build a fireplace or fire pit. They even can help you build a water feature, where it recycles the water over and over again.

Speaking of water features, you have to check out the pond that is inside their Murray location.

Dan says you don't need to bring a truck, they've even had people pull up in limos, sports cars, and a school bus.

American Stone has locations in Murray, Sunset and Heber.

You can visit american-stone.com/fox 13 for a 10 percent off discount.