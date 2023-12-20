You can create your own pressed flowers in a frame at Maivie

Jenessa and Lucas Cawley were married last June, and they wanted to have their bouquet flowers pressed, but it was out of their budget.

So they started pressing and arranging their own, and Maivie was born!

They hold workshops where all you do is show up and create something beautiful — they have the pressed flowers and the frames.

Maivie is perfect for birthday parties of all ages, girls night out activities, date nights, bachelorette parties, company parties and more.

The pressed flowers also make a very special, personal and meaningful gift for someone.

Adults

Base cost of class = $45

+ the cost of the frame you choose on top of the base cost

You can expect to spend around $89-109

Youth (5-16)

No base cost

Only priced by frame

Starts at $14

You can find more information at shopmaivie.com.