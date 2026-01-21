You can DIY some of the recommendations from a Rocky Mountain Power Home Energy Assessment

Would you like to benefit from better energy efficiency?

A FREE Home Energy Assessment from Rocky Mountain Power is a great place to begin.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, invited Morgan Saxton to her home in Salt Lake City as she had an assessment done.

It only takes about an hour or two for an energy assessor to check everything from the HVAC system to the thermostat, insulation in walls, attic and floor, windows, appliances, lighting, weather stripping and air sealing and crawl spaces.

The recommendations they give are not required, but it is a good list to have so you can work toward the end goal of an energy-efficient home.

One of the things the report recommended for Bianca's house was new window caulking, so she got to work!

Good seals around windows can keep the warm air in and the cold air out and Bianca says doing it yourself is simple.

First, just scrape and clean the area to re-caulk. Cut the tube at a 45 degree angle and apply the caulking by pulling it towards you. You have 30 minutes to clean it up before it starts to harden, so you can get it looking just how you want it.

You can learn more at wattsmarthomes.com.