You can dress your children beautifully while on a budget

Tiny & Timeless is a clothing company for children that allows you to dress them beautifully on a budget.

Ashley Chatelain started the company when she couldn't find what she was looking for at an affordable price.

So, she started designing everything from Sunday best clothing to pajamas and even swimwear.

Her clothes have a timeless style that can be passed down from generation to generation.

The brand new Spring line is out with dresses, shirts and swimwear for girls and boys!

Ashley says, "I really love to focus on the soft florals and simple patterns."

She goes on to say she designs with a lot of smocking to add a special and unique touch.

You can see the styles at tinyandtimeless.com. Use code "Fox13" for a discount at checkout.