If you love breakfast morning, noon & night, Skillets is the food truck for you!

They offer all kinds of yummy creations in sizzling skillets like a Tator Tot Skillet, French Toast, Burritos and more.

On most days they are set up at 67 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City. They'll also come to you with catering.

You can find more at eatskilletsut.com.