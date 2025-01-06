You can feel good about drinking this hot chocolate

LOCOCO makes hot chocolate you can feel good about drinking.

Unlike typical hot chocolate that's usually loaded with sugar, but LOCOCO isn't!

It has a subtly sweet, rich and creamy texture with a spicy kick from cinnamon, ginger and cayenne.

Plus, it's dairy free and gluten-free and is made with four functional mushrooms with health benefits.

Anna Bloom, founder of LOCOCO joined us with more on how to make the drink.

2 Tablespoons LOCOCO Cocoa Mix

8 oz of your favorite milk

Heat milk, add LOCOCO cocoa mix, use frother or whisk to blend

You can learn more at lococomagic.com.

