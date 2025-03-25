You can find 41,000 books at the Central Book Exchange in the heart of Sugar House.

There's a shop in the heart of Sugar House that has 41,000 books that you can buy, sell or trade for!

Morgan Saxton stopped by Central Book Exchange and talked with one of the owners, Calvin Asch.

He recently bought the store, but it has been an establishment in the neighborhood for decades.

In addition to books you may not be able to find anywhere else, Calvin says many of the customers are repeat visitors, so it really is like a community library of sorts.

Every book has been brought in by a customer, so every one has been pre-loved.

There are all types of genres, fiction and non-fiction and the oldest book they currently have was printed in 1862.

Central Book Exchange is open 7 days a week, weekdays from 10am-7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5:30pm and Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

In August of every year, they have a parking lot sale where there are tables and tables of used books at bargain prices, so watch for that this summer.

You can find more information at central-bookexchange.com.