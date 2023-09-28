You can find every food you miss at the "My Gluten Free World Expo"

Everything from donuts to breads to chips to sauces to spices to meal ideas and more can be found at the Gluten Free World Expo coming to town.

Elisa Apo is known as the Gluten Free Mom and says the event is like "Disneyland for the Day".

She says every food you've missed or food that you've wanted to try will be there. And you can sample everything.

An event like this is important because Utah is home to thousands of families who have food allergies, and they miss out on so many things.

Influencer Lorin Smith is all about clean eating, which includes staying away from gluten. Look for her booth with items to try as well.

The reality is, a lot of favorite recipes contain gluten in flour, wheat, breads, pasta and more, so it's a challenge to find food that tastes good and is allergy-free.

My Gluten Free World Expo is:

Friday, October 6, 2023 1pm-6pm

Saturday, October 7, 2023 10am-5pm

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 State Street Sandy, Utah

You can learn more at myglutenfreeworldexpo.com.

