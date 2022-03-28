You can find more than 40 flavors of cheese at Heber Valley Artisan Cheese

Who doesn't just love cheese? And, you can find more than 40 flavors at Heber Valley Artisan Cheese in Heber Valley.

When you step inside the store, you can order a grilled cheese, and pick out some cheese to take home or buy some other Utah's Own products.

And, you can watch the cheese making process through the glass. It's pretty cool to see how it transitions from milk to cheese.

Heber Valley Artisan Cheese even offers a dairy farm tour experience where you can see cows milking themselves. That's right, the farm has robotic milkers and other creature comforts. Tours take place at 11am every day except Sunday.

Speaking of the cows, Baby Animal Days are coming up at Heber Valley Artisan Cheese. You can see baby farm animals including calves. That's happening April 22-23.

Heber Valley Artisan Cheese even offers a mozzarella making class. The half-hour lesson will teach you how to do it at home. Think of it as pulling taffy.

You can find all of the information at hebervalleyartisancheese.com.