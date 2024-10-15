You can freeze dry your own food without buying all the expensive equipment

DIY Freeze Dry is the first professional rental service for freeze dried food here in Utah.

People are able to now have the benefits of a freeze dryer without having to spend the thousands it takes to buy one with DIY Freeze Dry.

People can rent out the freeze dryer in the store, and bring their own food. The prep table and trays and machines will be waiting for you.

One you place what you want freeze dried on the trays and into the machine, they do the rest! You pick up your food when it's ready.

You can freeze almost anything, fruits, veggies, raw meat, cooked meats, home made meals, and soups, ice cream and even breast milk!

Prices start at $80 to rent the machine. If the run of food you are doing goes over 70 hours, there is a $20 free.

They also have extra services available in store, such as packaging.

If you want them to package your food into bags and seal everything that's an additional $15 charge, with Mylar bags at $1 a bag.

If you are renting the machine to Freeze Dry candy, the price starts at $45 a run depending on the types of candy being done.

Freeze dried food if done and packaged correctly can last up to 30 years. And stored in a cool dark place. So, it takes up zero fridge and freezer space.

If you'd like more information visit diyfreeze-dry.com or call them at 801-988-9824.