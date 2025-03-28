You can get a delicious lunch for just $3.13 through the end of March

Via 313 is known for their "square" pizzas, but there's so much more on the menu you won't want to want another day to try!

That includes the unbeatable 313 lunch special, you can get $3.13 slices of Detroiter and Cheese pizzas Monday through Friday from 11am to 3pm through March 31, 2025.

In April there's another special coming — The Sizzlin' Fajita Pizza is just $20 for a small. This pizza is a fiery fusion of bold flavors, featuring tender seasoned chicken, roasted onions and green peppers, all topped with housemade roasted salsa and a swirl of sour cream.

As part of Via 313's Better Giving Through Pizza initiative, $1 from every Sizzlin' Fajita pizza sold will directly benefit local charities.

Founded by Detroit-born brothers, Brandon and Zane Hunt, Via 313 started in 2011 as a nondescript trailer in Austin, Texas.

The pizzas are called square, but they're actually rectangles and baked in metal trays — just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three.

What's more, Via 313 offers dairy-free and gluten-free options, making it a dining destination for all.

USA Today even named it the Best Gluten-Free Pizza in America — proving that when it comes to quality, their square corners cut no corners.

Via 313 is located at 6163 State Street in Murray.

You can learn more and see the full menu at via313.com.