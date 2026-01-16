Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You can get their kids to eat their veggies by hiding them in food they love

A busy mom of a picky eater founded "Hidden Foods"
Hidden Foods was founded by a busy mom with a picky eater. Her products focus on food that tastes great and have healthy benefits.
Kendra Vallone Matthew is a busy mom of a picky heater!

She created Hidden Foods out of a need to find something that her husband and kids liked, but had the benefits of homemade.

She makes everything from sauces to pancakes with fiber, protein and vitamins!

The sauces are made from pureed beets, carrots and kidney beans. The sweetness from the vegetables make them tasty with no added sugar.

They also make great soups with just some vegetable or chicken stock. Or you can just pour them over meat and bake!

The pancake mixes have 9-10g protein, high fiber and a daily greens blend that gets you 50 percent daily value of vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E.

Hidden Foods is the only pancake mix on the market that is truly functional with all these added nutrients. Just add water and they create pancakes, waffles and muffins.

You can order Hidden Foods on Amazon or at HiddenFoodsCo.com.

