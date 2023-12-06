You can have a fun-filled, jam-packed calendar this week with these family-friendly activities

You can have "Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus" in Ogden on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 9:00am to 11am at Union Station. There will also be elves, magicians, face painters and balloon artists there as well. Click here for more information.

Santa will also be making an appearance at The Hill Aerospace Museum at Hill Air Force base on Saturday, December 9. Stop by between 10am and noon to say hi and get a treat, for free. Click here for more information.

Santa isn't leaving your four-legged kids out. He'll be at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Saturday, December 9 so you can get photos with your pets. Click here for more information.

Later that day the Jolly Old Elf will head south to Taylorsville for their Saturday with Santa Celebration. There will be games and crafts, choirs and tasty treats from 2pm to 4pm. at the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center. Click here for more information.

On Saturday evening, the Utah Olympic Oval is carrying on a holiday tradition. You can enjoy activities for the whole family including public ice skating, a figure skating show, holiday crafts and more! And, don't forget to visit Santa for a photo too. Click here for more information.

Come celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with a light parade down Historic Main Street in Park City on Saturday evening. You can also enjoy the life-sized snow globes there as well. The parade starts goes from 6pm to 8pm and you can click here for more information.

Draper is having its annual Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday at Draper Park. You'll find lots of shopping for unique and creative gifts, as well as seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoying a free cup of hot chocolate. Click here for more information.

Daybreak is also having its Winter Market on Friday and Saturday. There will be shopping, music, crafts, food trucks and Santa's arrival on Saturday. Click here for more information.

On Friday and Saturday prepare yourself for a magical experience as you celebrate Christmas with Santa at the Farmington Community Arts Center. Click here for more information.

Get ready for a frosty adventure like never before! On Friday and Saturday you can see Dinos in the Snow at at the Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden. As you take a prehistoric journey through a winter wonderland, be on the lookout for The Grinch! You can click herefor more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.