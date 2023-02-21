You can have pets and a clean house with these tips

Nicole Rivera, owner of Lavender Lush Cleaning, says you can keep your home clean and have pets too.

She joined us with tips that anyone can do in their home.

1. Get easily washable rugs and throw blankets for furniture.

2. Get an air purifier and vacuum regularly (Nicole recommends tangle-free vacuums).

3. Wipe your pets' paws after coming in from the snow. Have a towel ready to avoid them tracking the snow, rain or mud throughout the house. Use a kitchen whisk to get snowball matts out.

4. Keep food areas and beds clean and keep a lint roller handy.

5. Castile soap is not only safe for cleaning with pets, but it's also safe enough to clean your pets.

6. Some essential oils are toxic to pets, including: eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, pine, wintergreen, and ylang ylang are toxic. These are toxic whether they are used in a diffuser, applied to the skin or licked up in the case of a spill.

7. There are some essential oils that are safe to use around pets including: lavender, cedarwood, bergamot, lemongrass, rosemary cornmint geranium, citronella, frankincense, chamomile, ginger, myrrh.

Or you can just have the pet-friendly cleaning experts keep your home in tip-top shape.

Call Lavender Lush at 801-508-4208 or visit lavenderlushcleaning.com.