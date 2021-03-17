You can have this St. Patrick's Day party ready for your kids when they get home from school

Bus Stop Mama says the holidays always sneak up on her, even when they're the same date every year.
So, if this St. Patrick's Day is catching you off guard, she joined us with some ideas for a quick and easy St. Patrick's Day party that you can shop and prep for before your kids get home from school.
Décor
White table cloth or strip of fabric as table runner
Gold charger, white plates (from the dollar store)
Gold utensils and napkin wrapped with ribbon
Food
Main Dish
Green pancakes with hazelnut spread, whip cream and syrup
Egg muffins
Fruit rainbow with:
Strawberries
Clementines
Pineapple
Green Grapes
Blackberries
Blueberries
Red grapes
Cool whip for the clouds
Ginger Ale
Store bought sugar cookies
