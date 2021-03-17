You can have this St. Patrick's Day party ready for your kids when they get home from school

Bus Stop Mama says the holidays always sneak up on her, even when they're the same date every year.

So, if this St. Patrick's Day is catching you off guard, she joined us with some ideas for a quick and easy St. Patrick's Day party that you can shop and prep for before your kids get home from school.

Décor

White table cloth or strip of fabric as table runner

Gold charger, white plates (from the dollar store)

Gold utensils and napkin wrapped with ribbon

Food

Main Dish

Green pancakes with hazelnut spread, whip cream and syrup

Egg muffins

Fruit rainbow with:

Strawberries

Clementines

Pineapple

Green Grapes

Blackberries

Blueberries

Red grapes

Cool whip for the clouds

Ginger Ale

Store bought sugar cookies

