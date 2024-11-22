You can have your very own Van Gogh in your home

Think you'd never be able to have a real life Van Gogh in your home? Think again -- this little guy could be your forever friend.

Van Gogh is a shy little guy because he's partially blind and mostly deaf. But, once he knows you, he will be your biggest fan! And, he will be able to lead a normal, healthy life.

He loves to play with toys and with other animals. In fact, he'd be bet in a home with other dogs who can help teach him.

His favorite place to be is outside and he'd do great with a fenced-in backyard.

Van Gogh also like to share your pillow with you at night, or have his very own pillow.

He's neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations and his adoption fee is $400.

If you're interested in learning more about Van Gogh, visit hearts4paws.org.

