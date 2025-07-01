You can help kids right here in Salt Lake City at a back-to-school donation drive

The community is invited to help children by donating to the Salt Lake City Mission's Back-to-School Donation Drive.

The most needed items are backpacks, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, sharpeners, highlighters, crayons, markers, erasers, 3-ring binders, folders, Elmer's glue, rulers, scissors and calculators.

You can drop off your donations at the Mission,

You can drop off donations at 1151 South Redwood Road #106, in Salt Lake City.

Then on Saturday, July 12, 2025, fro 10am to 3pm families who can't afford to buy the supplies can head to the Viva Church, 1055 N. Redwood Road to pick up the items and spend a fun day with their families.

For more information please visit: SaltLakeCityMission.org.

