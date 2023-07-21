You can help school kids by taking part in the Utah Backpack Swapp Meet

The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet is a community event aimed at supporting local families in need by providing elementary school backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families.

We talked to Craig Swapp and Ryan Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates about how the upcoming event works.

They say local Utah families in need are invited to reserve a brand new backpack for their elementary school students in advance by clicking here.

Or, you can come to the event and pick up a backpack on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

If you'd like to help, bring new or gently used backpacks to the Craig Swapp & Associates building, 9980 South 300 West in Sandy, on July 29, 2023 from 11am to 1pm.

At the event there will be free shaved ice by Ocean Ice and ukulele musical entertainment provided by Robbie Lee Entertainment.

To make a donation in advance, visit craigswapp.com or contact events@craigswapp.com.