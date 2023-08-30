You can help the Maui wildfire victims at this year's Utah Polynesian Days Festival

Utah Polynesian Days Festival is happening over Labor Day weekend, September 1-4, 2023 at Thanksgiving Point.

It has become the #1 Pacific Islander Festival in all of Utah, attracting more than 30,000 attendees over three days.

This year it's taking on a special meaning as its dedicating itself to sending a statewide gift of aloha to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

The "Kokua for Maui" relief campaign is named after the Hawaiian word for "help" and aims to engage corporate and private donors who are friends of Polynesia from all over Utah.

All proceeds from the three-day festival will be donated to the relief campaign and the festival will feature a special Hawaiian Blessing Ceremony to honor the funds raised for Maui.

You can also find diverse and delicious food vendors as well as entertainment like the popular Fire Knife Competition and Tahitian Dance at the festival.

For more information please visit: polynesiandaysutah.com.