You can help us erase student lunch debt across Utah

For many Utah kids, the only healthy meals they eat are at school, and for some families, it's too expensive.

In fact, public records show Utah families are carrying $2.8 million dollars in student lunch debt this year. That's about $870,000 more than last year around this same time.

FOX 13 and The PLACE want to alleviate some of that pressure with an "Erase School Lunch Debt" blitz.

Candace Parr, Weber School District Child Nutrition Specialist and Debi Todd, North Park Elementary Kitchen Manager, joined us with how the problem is affecting kids in their district.

They serve more than 18,000 meals a day to students. And, they say many families that don't qualify for free school meals are still struggling to make ends meet.

They are a self-sustaining program, meaning they don't rely on district funds for the school lunch program.

School meal program losses, such as negative balances, potentially cut into education budgets, limiting funds for learning.

Every little bit helps, even a $1 donation.

If you'd like to give, go to fox13now.com/lunchdebt or text LUNCHDEBT to 50155 to make a secure, fax-deductible donation.

Scripps Howard Fund is matching up to $10,000.