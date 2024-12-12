You can help Utahns in need by donating food, time or money

If you'd like to help people in Utah put food on the table, there are three ways to make a difference: food, time and money.

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank, says support is as critical as ever with inflation and high costs of living contributing to elevated levels of demand, similar to the height of the pandemic.

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive every year from October 15 to January 15 to help stock the shelves of the Food Bank and emergency food pantries across the state.

A great way to help is through DIY fundraisers, which allows you to set up and create your own unique fundraising page that you can share with your friends and family, or eve with your workplace.

You can also drop food off at the Salt Lake, St. George, Springville of Blanding warehouses or at your nearest pantry. Click here for a complete list of drop-off locations.

Nonperishable donations can be dropped off at Harmons statewide or Riverton Chevrolet.

You can also donate your time, and you can find more information at utahfoodbank.org.

