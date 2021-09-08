You can hold on to summer a little bit longer with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 stick butter, softened

1 ¼ c. all-purpose flour

½ c. Dutched cocoa powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ kosher salt

½ c. brown sugar

1/3 c. sugar

1 lg. egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1/3 c. whole milk

1 qt. vanilla ice cream, softened

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat it with non-stick spray. Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt to a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine.

2. Add the butter and two sugars to a lg. mixing bowl. Beat with a hand mixer until the mixture is creamy, 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and mixture and mix to combine. Add half of the flour mixture along with the milk and mix to combine. Add the rest of the flour mixture and mixt to combine. The mixture will be thick.

3. Dollop the mixture onto the prepared sheet pan and smooth with a spatula until it's at an even thickness in the pan. Place into the oven and bake 10-12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes. Place it in the fridge or freezer to chill at least 30 minutes.

4. As the cookie cools, remove the ice cream from the freezer and let it set at room temperature to soften. Remove the cookie from the freezer and carefully remove it from the pan using the edges of the parchment paper. On a cutting board, carefully flip it over and peel off the parchment paper. Put the paper back in the sheet pan. Cut the cookie in half cross wise and place one half back on the sheet pan.

5. Evenly spread the ice cream over the cookie in the pan. Place the second half of the cookie on the ice cream. Place it back in the freezer for 4 hours to firm up. Remove from the freezer and cut it into 12 equal pieces. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.