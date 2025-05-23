You can learn a lot about being water wise from a Taylorsville yard makeover

We all know that we need to do our part to conserve water, especially in our yards.

Utah Waterways and Slow the Flow are teaming up to help several Salt Lake Valley homeowners redo their yards to be more drought-resistant, and you can learn a lot from the projects.

They put out a call for homeowners to enter to win a makeover - and people responded!

In Taylorsville alone, there were 116 applicants!

Morgan Saxton surprised the winners, Greg and Lindsay, a young couple with two dogs.

Lindsay told her a neighbor sent her the link to enter. "I don't know if we were the eyesore or what," she laughs.

But soon their yard will be the envy of the neighborhood, and the best part... it will be done with native Utah plants with a water-saving design.

Cynthia Bee, Community Engagement for Utah Water Ways, says they will work with a local designer to come up with the best plan.

Then, in June, the yard will be transformed in just a week!

The highlight of the project may be the Bermuda grass, that dogs don't ruin!

Be sure to stay tuned to The PLACE for updates on the progress, and to see how you can make your yard more water wise as well.

For more information please visit utahwaterways.org and slowtheflow.org.